IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Stake Lowered by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management reduced its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,149 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 151,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Curi Capital now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $33.14 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39.

