Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Stock Holdings Cut by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $1,528,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 173,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $92.61 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $72.22 and a 12 month high of $93.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.75.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

