Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at BWS Financial

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price target hoisted by BWS Financial from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IPAR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.20.

IPAR opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.12.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

