Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.57.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.23. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Insmed will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 675.7% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

