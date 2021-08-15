Insider Buying: United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Director Robert H. Blalock bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

UCBI stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,804,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $16,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 19.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,609,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,544,000 after purchasing an additional 432,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,905,000 after purchasing an additional 304,760 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 116,231.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

UCBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

