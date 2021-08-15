Insider Buying: Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Purchases $97,272.00 in Stock

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Seth Gersch purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Seth Gersch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Seth Gersch purchased 3,200 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $84,384.00.

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.44. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $393.51 million, a PE ratio of -151.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.82). Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 45.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

