Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Down 50.2% in July

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the July 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ISSC stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.92 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.57. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $8.24.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 21.25%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.