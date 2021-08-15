Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Short Interest Down 79.3% in July

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INTI remained flat at $$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancer. It focuses on SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented, oral formulation of Itraconazole, for treatment of prostate and lung cancers. The company was founded on September 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

