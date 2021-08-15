Informa (LON:INF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Informa plc (LON:INF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 556.60 ($7.27). Informa shares last traded at GBX 552 ($7.21), with a volume of 2,614,572 shares trading hands.

INF has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, August 6th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Informa from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Informa from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 501 ($6.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 602.20 ($7.87).

The company has a market capitalization of £8.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 515.32.

In other Informa news, insider David Flaschen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

Informa Company Profile (LON:INF)

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

