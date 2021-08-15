Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $126.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.50.

Inari Medical stock opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 325.20 and a beta of 2.16. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.41.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total transaction of $744,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,811,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $2,509,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,358 shares in the company, valued at $76,997,150.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,085 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,778 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 48.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 19.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 19.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

