IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IMI plc (LON:IMI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,796 ($23.46). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,788 ($23.36), with a volume of 426,702 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,707.22 ($22.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,727.01. The company has a market cap of £4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

