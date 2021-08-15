Image Protect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMTL) Short Interest Update

Image Protect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMTL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, an increase of 691.5% from the July 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IMTL stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 46,295,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,312,000. Image Protect has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Get Image Protect alerts:

Image Protect Company Profile

Image Protect, Inc, a media company, focuses on microcap news, information, and disclosures. It produces, distributes, contracts, and publishes various content assets for microcap companies and investors, including CEO/exec interviews, press releases, disclosure statements, and video news under the Mcap MediaWire name.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Image Protect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Protect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.