IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $71,000.

ISTB opened at $51.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.29. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

