IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 530.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2,122.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $56.79 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

