IDEX Price Up 20.4% Over Last Week (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $39.17 million and $4.82 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00058123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.08 or 0.00862818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00108182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00044558 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,919,396 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.