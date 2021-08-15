Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Update

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Hypera stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91. Hypera has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

Get Hypera alerts:

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Hypera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.