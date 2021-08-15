Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Down 82.3% in July

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 82.3% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HUMRF stock remained flat at $$0.26 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 70,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,411. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.54.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.