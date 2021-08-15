Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Sells $218,366.40 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $218,366.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,000.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 44,672 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

