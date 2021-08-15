Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $268.10

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $268.10 or 0.00568341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $163.37 million and approximately $40.17 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00012051 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000995 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 639,925 coins and its circulating supply is 609,356 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.