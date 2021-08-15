Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

NYSE:TSM opened at $115.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.80. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $75.98 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

