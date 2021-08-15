Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $826,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.