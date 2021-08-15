Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $101.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.62. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.