Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,109,000 after purchasing an additional 506,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after acquiring an additional 502,033 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $140,033,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 431,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,798,000 after acquiring an additional 251,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 730,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,406,000 after acquiring an additional 243,343 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $363.11 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

