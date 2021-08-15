Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 389 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $51.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

