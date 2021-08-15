HaloDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000940 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HaloDAO has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. HaloDAO has a market cap of $2.48 million and $6,015.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00135695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00156240 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,108.02 or 0.99889301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.58 or 0.00872726 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.37 or 0.06928227 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars.

