GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GXO. Truist started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $82.26.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.