GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 2,021 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 27.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $295.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.04, a P/E/G ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.95.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

