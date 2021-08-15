GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) & DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Financial Survey

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.0% of GTY Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of GTY Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GTY Technology and DXC Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 DXC Technology 0 3 6 0 2.67

GTY Technology presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.34%. DXC Technology has a consensus price target of $39.89, indicating a potential downside of 3.25%. Given GTY Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GTY Technology is more favorable than DXC Technology.

Profitability

This table compares GTY Technology and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology -82.51% -13.88% -9.84% DXC Technology 1.92% 14.72% 3.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GTY Technology and DXC Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology $48.13 million 8.66 -$44.01 million N/A N/A DXC Technology $17.73 billion 0.59 -$149.00 million $2.43 16.97

GTY Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DXC Technology.

Risk & Volatility

GTY Technology has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DXC Technology beats GTY Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; builds software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; offers budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. It also uses various technologies and methods to accelerate the creation, modernization, delivery, and maintenance of secure applications allowing customers to innovate faster while reducing risk, time to market, and total cost of ownership. In addition, this segment offers business process services, which include integration and optimization of front and back office processes, and agile process automation. The GIS segment adapts legacy apps to cloud, migrate the right workloads, and securely manage their multi-cloud environments; and offers security solutions help predict attacks, proactively respond to threats, and ensure compliance, as well as to protect data, applications, and infrastructure. It also provides IT outsourcing services support infrastructure, applications, and workplace IT operations, including hardware, software, physical/virtual end-user devices, collaboration tools, and IT support services. In addition, this segment offers workplace and mobility services to fit its customer's employee, business, and IT needs from intelligent collaboration; and modern device management, digital support services, Internet of Things, and mobility services. The company has a strategic collaboration with Microsoft. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

