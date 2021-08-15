Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

OMAB has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.60.

Shares of OMAB opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth $202,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth $202,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at $239,000. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

