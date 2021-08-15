GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 1,017 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,380 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.6% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $292.85 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $292.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

