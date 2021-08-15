Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Update

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,670,000 shares, a growth of 246.2% from the July 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Gerdau stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,752,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,574,604. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.58. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1048 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 498.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 459,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 382,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,507,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,513,000 after acquiring an additional 977,867 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,193,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 155,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

