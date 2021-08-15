FutureWorld Corp. (OTCMKTS:FWDG) Short Interest Update

FutureWorld Corp. (OTCMKTS:FWDG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 105,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,047,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FutureWorld stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 12,736,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,341,224. FutureWorld has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About FutureWorld

FutureWorld Corp. engages in identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of hemp and cannabis products, services, and technologies. The company was founded by Saed Talari on July 22, 2002 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

