FutureWorld Corp. (OTCMKTS:FWDG) Short Interest Update

FutureWorld Corp. (OTCMKTS:FWDG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 105,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,047,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FutureWorld stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 12,736,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,341,224. FutureWorld has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
About FutureWorld
Further Reading: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for FutureWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.