First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the July 15th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEN. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,357,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 20.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 51,843 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 50,409 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 22.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,323 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the first quarter worth about $412,000.

Shares of FEN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.95. 20,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,482. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $15.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

