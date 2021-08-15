Fireball (FIRE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $117.00

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded up 57.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Fireball has a total market cap of $128,311.12 and $117.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fireball has traded 63.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fireball coin can currently be purchased for about $6.51 or 0.00014182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fireball alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000441 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00148353 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Fireball

Fireball is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,698 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.