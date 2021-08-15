Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 20,434 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.0% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $32,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 58.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Facebook by 40.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after buying an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.18. 7,184,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,563,134. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total transaction of $16,537,787.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,419,667 shares of company stock worth $832,395,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

