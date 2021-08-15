Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Raised to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $47.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

EXC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.69.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $48.35 on Thursday. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 372.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 58,788 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 16.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 65.0% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

