Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 257.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,280 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.8% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,126,000 after acquiring an additional 864,777 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,564,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,810,000 after acquiring an additional 576,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 490.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 490,630 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,302. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.27. 810,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.11.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.