EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 406.3% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWVCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 15,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,276. EnWave has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.80.

Get EnWave alerts:

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities raised EnWave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.