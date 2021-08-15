Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Receives C$46.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.58.

EDV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of EDV stock traded up C$0.50 on Friday, hitting C$29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 332,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,654. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$23.12 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The firm has a market cap of C$7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.64.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$805.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$619.56 million. Research analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 18.96%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.