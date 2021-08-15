Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Issues Earnings Results

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. Embraer’s revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. Embraer updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

ERJ stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. 4,006,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,514. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89. Embraer has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Embraer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

