eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen increased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.43.

eBay stock opened at $74.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. eBay has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $74.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 65.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

