Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the July 15th total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.84. 195,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,470. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $21.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.