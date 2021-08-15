Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 226.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 31.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $466,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $604,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter.

CEV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. 17,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,722. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.42. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes.The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

