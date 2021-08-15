DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,025,000 after buying an additional 183,410 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after buying an additional 897,908 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,724,000. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,066,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,717,000 after purchasing an additional 60,777 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,940,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,007,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

