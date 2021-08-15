DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) vs. OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Financial Review

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DigitalOcean and OneConnect Financial Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 0 2 8 0 2.80 OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80

DigitalOcean currently has a consensus target price of $64.70, suggesting a potential upside of 21.00%. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 245.19%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DigitalOcean and OneConnect Financial Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $318.38 million 18.03 -$43.57 million N/A N/A OneConnect Financial Technology $480.04 million 3.88 -$196.14 million ($0.55) -8.69

DigitalOcean has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneConnect Financial Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.0% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean N/A N/A N/A OneConnect Financial Technology -7.59% -5.32% -2.72%

Summary

DigitalOcean beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers. The company's users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.