DIA Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31.00 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, DIA has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. DIA has a market capitalization of $83.45 million and approximately $31.00 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00004344 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00058231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00016046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.46 or 0.00861565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00108163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00044667 BTC.

About DIA

DIA (DIA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

