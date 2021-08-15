dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Tops $1.09 on Exchanges

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $17.05 million and $1.44 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002351 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00057637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.08 or 0.00858120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00107803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044426 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,674,026 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.