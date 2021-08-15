Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $305.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.05.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT opened at $261.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.34. Target has a 52 week low of $134.67 and a 52 week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Target by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Target by 619.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,121 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Target by 3,162.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,574,000 after acquiring an additional 727,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.