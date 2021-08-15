Derrick B. Mayes Sells 1,200 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PATK opened at $86.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.69. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. On average, analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 118,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 89,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PATK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

