Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) Short Interest Update

Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 102.8% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ:IBBJ opened at $29.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.30. Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $41.45.

